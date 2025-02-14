After being ‘stopped’ again from leading Friday prayers, Mirwaiz asks authorities to stop infringing on his freedom

The chief Islamic cleric of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was yet again not allowed to go to Srinagar’s Jama Masjid for Friday prayers and deliver sermons on Friday.

He was not allowed to lead the Shab-e-Baraat prayers in the Jama Masjid on Thursday. The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid claimed that the authorities abruptly closed the gates of the Jama Masjid in Srinagar, while police personnel asked worshippers to vacate the mosque premises.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Mirwaiz said, “I ask the authorities to stop this infringement on my personal freedom and liberties and not prevent me from going to Jama Masjid on Fridays. It’s very painful for me and the thousands of people who come there to hear the sermon for all Muslims in J&K. I also ask them to desist from locking down Jama Masjid, the religious and spiritual centre for the people of J&K.”

“It’s condemnable that I am disallowed from going to Jama Masjid again and again on Fridays. On the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Baraat on Thursday, I was not only put under house arrest but even Jama Masjid was forcibly locked and people were prevented from gathering. I was not allowed to go to Jama Masjid on Friday as well. As the Mirwaiz, which entails religious, milli, and political responsibilities, I have always tried to the best of my ability to deliver them, and advocated for peaceful means of resolution of the issue through talks, which inshallah I will continue to pursue”, he said.

The Mirwaiz further said, “Closing the Jama Masjid, which holds a special significance in the lives of Muslims in the valley, causes immense pain and hurts the sentiments of the entire population. To do so in the name of maintaining law and order is ridiculous, especially when tall claims of normalcy are made”.

“As for me, a huge cordon of security has been put around me, and I am informed that there is a great threat to my life. My movement is subject to the approval of authorities. I want to ask the rulers that now that they have provided me with so much protection, why am I not allowed to go to Jama Masjid? Do people who face a threat perception and are provided with security not move around? Are they also put under house arrest? I do not know what to make of these strange contradictions,” Mirwaiz added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday evening described the sealing of Srinagar’s Jama Masjid on Shab-e-Baraat, one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar, as ‘unfortunate’.

The Chief Minister wrote on X, “It is very unfortunate that the security establishment has taken the decision to seal the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar on one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar — #shabebaraat. This decision betrays a lack in confidence in the people & a lack of confidence in the law & order machinery that calm won’t prevail without extreme measures. The people of Srinagar deserved better.”

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the action of the administration.

She wrote on X, “Shocked to hear about Mirwaiz Sahab’s illegal house arrest today on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat. Not only this but the Jama Masjid too has been locked up & kept out of bounds for the general public. Utterly disrespectful & unwarranted. Hoping for some answers.”