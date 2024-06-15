Wherever he campaigned, we won: Sharad Pawar’s ‘thank you’ dig at PM Modi over poll results

The National Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that wherever Modi held roadshow and rally, they (Opposition candidates) won.

“Wherever the Prime Minister’s roadshow and rally took place, we won. That is why I consider it my duty to thank the Prime Minister,” Pawar said.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP suffered significant losses in several states, including the Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had 62 seats in 2019 but its tally came down significantly to 33 in 2024 general elections. The party also lost the prized Faizabad (Ayodhya) seat, where it’s victory was being considered almost certain.

Besides UP, the saffron party and its allies had to suffer losses in Maharashtra, a state it rules in alliance with the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

In the state, Modi held around 18 rallies and roadshows. The BJP lost Solapur, Madha, Latur, Dharashiv seats where Modi campaigned for his party’s candidates.

Overall, the BJP and it’s NDA allies reportedly lost in 77 seats where Modi campaigned.

However, despite the narrower than expected victory, the BJP emerged as the single largest party and formed government for the third straight term with the help of it’s NDA allies.