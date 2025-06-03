Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan celebrate 52 years of togetherness with vintage wedding photos

Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, just hit a major milestone, 52 years of marriage! And, the megastar took to social media and his blog to mark the occasion in his own poetic, heartfelt way.

On Tuesday, Big B shared vintage gems from their wedding day, giving fans a glimpse into a different era. The black-and-white snapshots are nothing short of cinematic — a young Amitabh, dashing in traditional white attire, and Jaya, radiant in a classic red saree, can be seen exchanging quiet glances and participating in wedding rituals.

The simplicity of the moment somehow made it even more iconic.

Alongside the photos, Amitabh kept his message short but sincere. “To all that wish Jaya and me for the Wedding Anniversary June 3, 2025, my gratitude and love … Another day,” he wrote.

He also quoted his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan: “Anwarat samay ki chakki chalti jaati hai”.

T 5399 – जिन सब ने जया और मुझे, हमारी विवाह जयंती पे बधाइयाँ दी हैं, मैं अपना आभार और स्नेह व्यक्त करता हूँ !

सब को व्यक्तिगत रूप से उत्तर न दे पाऊँगा , क्षमा — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 3, 2025

The actor also acknowledged the avalanche of love pouring in from fans, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “I will not be able to reply to everyone individually, sorry .”

Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot back on June 3, 1973, right before the release of ‘Zanjeer’, which kickstarted Amitabh’s rise as the “angry young man” of Hindi cinema. Together, they’ve not only built a strong family — with children Shweta and Abhishek, and grandchildren Navya, Agastya, and Aaradhya — but also shared screen space in iconic films like ‘Abhimaan’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Mili’, and the evergreen ‘Silsila’.