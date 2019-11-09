As the Supreme Court verdict came in the Ayodhya case that the disputed 2.77-acre land will be taken over by a Government trust for the construction of the temple, while a suitable alternative plot of land measuring 5 acres at a prominent site in Ayodhya will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, has expressed dissatisfaction with the judgement.

Terming the historic Babri Masjid at the disputed site in Ayodhya as “invaluable”, Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday said that construction of another mosque on another location, as ruled by the Supreme

Reacting on the part of the verdict which says that the disputed land and the land of the inner courtyard has given to the other side, Mr Jilani said, “Giving all land to the other side is unjustified. We respect the top court, we have a right to disagree with the verdict. The top court has changed judgement in many cases. We have a right to seek review”.

“A mosque is invaluable. What is five acres? Even 500 acres is unacceptable,” Jilani said when asked about the Supreme Court verdict that gave the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus for construction of a temple and five acres of alternate land to the Muslims for a mosque.

“The Sharia does not allow us to give the mosque to anyone, not even as a gift,” added Jilani. He said the final decision on accepting the land will be taken by the Sunni Waqf Board.

Jilani further said that that the Board respects the Supreme Court, but disagreeing with the judgement is every citizen’s right. “We respect the judgement but we are not satisfied. The judgement is not as per our expectations,” he said.

“After today’s order, it looks like we will file a review petition. But a final decision will be taken only after consultation with our legal team,” he added.

“Today’s observation by the Chief Justice of India will go a long way in the nation’s welfare,” Jilani further said.

Rajiv Dhawan, the other lawyer who represented the Muslims or the Sunni Waqf Board, evaded a reply.

Announcing 5-acre land in Ayodhya for the Sunni Wakf Board, the Supreme Court observed, “Muslims should not be deprived of a structure, they will get an alternative site for masjid”.

Pronouncing a “unanimous” judgement, the Supreme Court said, “the law must stand apart over politics, religion and beliefs”.

Court as a secular institution should uphold all beliefs and religions, the top court said.

The judgement weighed heavily on the Archaeological Survey of India report. Archaeological Survey of India’s credentials are beyond doubt and its findings cannot be neglected, the Chief Justice said.

The Supreme Court observed that there is adequate material in the ASI report to conclude that the Babri Masjid was not constructed on vacant land and that there was a structure underlying the disputed structure.

(With inputs from IANS)