The Allahabad High Court has reserved its order on the writ petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, challenging the demolition of a mosque on the Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil in Barabanki district.

The district administration razed the mosque on May 17, claiming it to be an ‘illegal structure’.

Senior Advocate Jaideep Mathur, who represented the Sunni Waqf Board, said that the court on Tuesday reserved its order after hearing arguments put forward by both sides.

“The court indicated that it will seek a detailed reply from the government on the issue. We are awaiting the order,” Mathur said.

The Board had issued a statement calling the action illegal and a violation of a directive issued by the Allahabad High Court.

The district administration, however, insisted that they had proceeded legally in the matter.

The mosque in question was situated in Bani Kada village, also known locally as the Gareeb Nawaz Masjid.

The Board had filed a petition in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court “contesting the illegal demolition of a 100-year-old Masjid by Barabanki administration in Ram Sanehi Ghat Tehsil premises”.

The petition stated that the mosque had been in existence since 1968 and was registered with the Board. It also referred to an order passed by the High Court on April 24, staying orders of eviction, dispossession or demolition till May 31.

The petition said the mosque was built in the British era and was registered with the Board in 1968.