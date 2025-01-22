What innovative thinking! KTR’s dig at Telangana CM calling Hyd-based firms to Davos for singing MoUs

BRS working president and former industry minister KT Rama Rao has slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making Hyderabad-based companies travel all the way to Davos in Switzerland to announce investments.

Revanth Reddy is currently in Davos to woo investors at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the chief minister in a post on X, Rao, popularly known as KTR, wrote, “What is innovative thinking? Making Hyderabad-based companies travel all the way, thousands of miles to Davos, Switzerland and announce them as investments! Elect a clown, expect a circus.”

Advertisement

The Telangana government signed an MoU with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, a Hyderabad-based infrastructure company to develop a cumulative 1,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System across various strategic locations in the state. With an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, the project is expected to create over 1,000 direct jobs and an additional 3,000 indirect jobs within two years.

Another MoU was signed by the Telangana government with Sridhar Pinnapureddy, the CEO of CtrlS Datacenters, to invest ₹10,000 crore in Hyderabad for establishing Asia’s largest data hub with a 612 MW capacity. The government claimed this project would solidify Telangana’s position as a frontrunner in the tech and digital space.

The third MoU referred to by Rao, was signed with Skyroot Aerospace, again a Hyderabad-based company in the space technology sector.The firm would establish an integrated private rocket manufacturing, integration and testing facility in Telangana with an investment of around Rs 500 crore. This will be among the largest integrated private-sector rocket manufacturing, integration and testing facility.

Reddy has also outlined his vision on urban mobility at the WEF summit with a mention of his plans for a regional ring road and a regional ring railway and a dry port in the state. “We want our people to move fast, move at low cost and our government will build the infrastructure. We will now invite people to help us move more than 40 million people across Telangana, in the fastest time, in the greenest way, at the lowest cost,” he said.