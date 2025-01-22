Logo

Logo

# India

What innovative thinking! KTR’s dig at Telangana CM calling Hyd-based firms to Davos for singing MoUs

BRS working president and former industry minister KT Rama Rao has slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making Hyderabad-based companies travel all the way to Davos in Switzerland to announce investments.

Statesman News Service | Hyderabad | January 22, 2025 4:31 pm

What innovative thinking! KTR’s dig at Telangana CM calling Hyd-based firms to Davos for singing MoUs

KT Rama Rao (Representative image)

BRS working president and former industry minister KT Rama Rao has slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making Hyderabad-based companies travel all the way to Davos in Switzerland to announce investments.

Revanth Reddy is currently in Davos to woo investors at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the chief minister in a post on X, Rao, popularly known as KTR, wrote, “What is innovative thinking? Making Hyderabad-based companies travel all the way, thousands of miles to Davos, Switzerland and announce them as investments! Elect a clown, expect a circus.”

Advertisement

The Telangana government signed an MoU with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, a Hyderabad-based infrastructure company to develop a cumulative 1,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System across various strategic locations in the state. With an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, the project is expected to create over 1,000 direct jobs and an additional 3,000 indirect jobs within two years.

Another MoU was signed by the Telangana government with Sridhar Pinnapureddy, the CEO of CtrlS Datacenters, to invest ₹10,000 crore in Hyderabad for establishing Asia’s largest data hub with a 612 MW capacity. The government claimed this project would solidify Telangana’s position as a frontrunner in the tech and digital space.

The third MoU referred to by Rao, was signed with Skyroot Aerospace, again a Hyderabad-based company in the space technology sector.The firm would establish an integrated private rocket manufacturing, integration and testing facility in Telangana with an investment of around Rs 500 crore. This will be among the largest integrated private-sector rocket manufacturing, integration and testing facility.

Reddy has also outlined his vision on urban mobility at the WEF summit with a mention of his plans for a regional ring road and a regional ring railway and a dry port in the state. “We want our people to move fast, move at low cost and our government will build the infrastructure. We will now invite people to help us move more than 40 million people across Telangana, in the fastest time, in the greenest way, at the lowest cost,” he said.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Davos agenda

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos comes at a time of unprecedented global challenges, where armed conflict has been identified as the most pressing risk for 2025.

# India

ED interrogates KTR for 7 hours

Even as former Telangana minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao faced a marathon interrogation for seven hours by the Enforcement Directorate, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the state police issued fresh summons directing him to appear before it on 18 January.

# India

Telangana CM accuses BRS of aligning with RSS ideology

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a swipe at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday, accusing the regional party of following the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and echoing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations against the Congress.