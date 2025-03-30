Six killed, five injured in landslide in Himachal’s Kullu district

Six persons were killed while five others were injured in a landslide and tree fall near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib in Kullu district on Sunday.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kullu Ashwani Kumar, confirming the incident, said, “Six persons were killed and five injured in a landslide that uprooted trees near Manikaran Gurudwara parking.”

The injured have been rushed to hospital at Jari, he added.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep grief over the unfortunate demise of six persons in a landslide . He directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victims and their families.

He has also instructed officers to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Expressing his condolences, the chief minister prayed for the peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

Sukhu assured that the state government stands firmly with the affected people in this hour of grief.