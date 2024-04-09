West Bengal police summons NIA officers to investigate alleged attack during blast case raid

The West Bengal Police on Tuesday summoned two National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers in connection with the alleged attack on NIA team in West Medinipur’s Bhupatinagar last week.

According to the police notice, both the officers along with their injured colleague will come as witnesses for the purpose of investigation.

The police have asked the injured NIA officer to carry his medical papers and the car that was allegedly vandalised by the protesters for forensic tests.

Earlier on Saturday, the anti-terror agency was allegedly attacked during its raid in Bhupatinagar to arrest suspects in a 2022 West Medinipur blast case.

In a statement, the agency said that its team came under a violent attack by an unruly mob when they went to conduct searches in Naruabila village which falls under Bhupatinagar police station area.

The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for, and an attempt to obstruct the NIA from carrying out its lawful duties, the agency said.

The NIA also pointed out that the searches were conducted at five locations in the presence of independent witnesses, and under the security cover provided by CRPF, which included lady constables.

However, after the raid, a woman lodged an FIR against the NIA team and CRPF officers, alleging assault and molestation.

Following the woman’s complaint, the police had registered a case under IPC sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and others.

The complaint alleged that NIA officials molested women by forcibly entering their homes late at night.

Simultaneously, the NIA has filed a written complaint about the attack at the Bhupatinagar police station.