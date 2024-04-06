No law and order in West Bengal: BJP after attack on NIA team

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded exemplary punishment for those behind the alleged attack on National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Rahul Sinha came down heavily on the state government, claiming there is no law and order in the TMC-ruled state.

“This sort of attack on the agency indicates that there is nothing called law and order in the state…In the name of rule, Mamata Banerjee is doing ‘tanashahi’ (dictatorship) and has left the future of the state in the hands of extremists. Therefore, we demand exemplary punishment against whoever has committed this…,” Sinha said.

Advertisement

His stinging remarks came after a team of NIA officials that had gone to Bhupatinagar to investigate a 2022 blast case, was heckled by locals.

In a purported video of the incident shared by news agency ANI, locals, including women, are seen gathering around a vehicle, trying to stop the NIA team from taking the suspect along with them.

According to reports, stones were pelted at the NIA vehicle, leaving at least one official injured. The alleged attack took place while the accused was being picked up in connection with the blast case.

Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the raids were conducted at midnight and locals reacted. She also alleged that the NIA is helping the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

“Why did they raid at midnight? Did they have police permission? Locals reacted in the way they would have if any other stranger had visited the place at midnight. Why are they arresting people right before the elections? What does the BJP think, that they will arrest every booth agent? What right does NIA have? They are doing all these to support the BJP. We call upon the entire world to fight against this BJP’s dirty politics,” she said.