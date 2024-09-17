We’ll restructure SCERT, DIETs for quality education: CM Sukhu

To improve the functioning of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), the Himachal Pradesh government intends to re-structure both the organizations.

While presiding over a meeting of the Education Department here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that this measure is intended to strengthen the quality education and training to the students across the state.

He said that the wrong policies of the previous BJP Government had led to decline in Himachal Pradesh’s ranking to 21st place nationally in terms of quality education and the current state government is working meticulously to offer quality education in the government educational institutions.

He further said that surplus Mid-Day-Meal workers, resulting from merger of schools, would be adjusted suitably in the nearby schools and their services would not be terminated.

“The state government was revolutionizing the current education system with numerous initiatives and the merger of schools is one of the key initiatives aiming to provide quality education in the government educational institutions,” said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has introduced foreign exposure visits to the teachers, enabling them to adopt best teaching practices, ultimately benefiting the students.

He said that the state government would also send meritorious students who excel in academics, sports and other fields to such visits, so that they could get gainful from these visits.

“The government is also making earnest efforts to improve the sports infrastructure in the educational institutions. Students from 6 to 14 years will participate in under 14-Tournaments and in under-14 tournament separate sports events will be held for students in the 6 to 11 years age group to provide an apt platform for the students of primary schools,” he said.

“Furthermore, to promote sports activities and support athletes, the state government has increased the diet money for the sports persons,” he said, adding that the allowance has been raised from Rs 240 to Rs 400 for state level championship, Rs 300 for district level and Rs 240 for block level events.

For sports persons competing outside the state, diet money has been enhanced to Rs 500,” he said.

The state government has also enhanced travel facilities for the sports persons attending outside the state events, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was promoting sports activities in educational institutions to ensure holistic development of the students and keep them away from drug abuse.

“Sports play an important part of life as they keep individuals mentally and physically fit. The government had already issued instructions to dedicate at least 15 minutes each day for physical exercise in all the schools,” he said.