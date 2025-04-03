Rs 267 crore sanctioned for various road projects in Himachal Pradesh by Centre: Vikramaditya Singh

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said that the Union Government has sanctioned Rs 267 crore for various projects, including national highways in the state.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he stated that a total capital expenditure request of Rs 1,400 crore was submitted to the Union Government for the financial year 2025-26, out of which Rs 267 crore was released in the first phase.

The Minister said that he had personally raised the matter with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on multiple occasions to expedite approvals and fund allocations for these projects.

He expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for sanctioning the funds in the initial phase. He said that the approved projects include the construction of three bridges each in the districts of Chamba and Una.

Additionally, Rs 54.37 crore has been allocated for landslide mitigation on the Nigulsari-Nathpa road, while Rs. 40.85 crore has been sanctioned for landslide mitigation near Keru Bridge on the Katori Bangra-Banikhet-Chamba- Bharmour road.

An amount of Rs 48 crore has been approved for land acquisition and the widening of the road to two lanes near Bhatti Nala Bridge on the Katori Bangra-Banikhet-Chamba- Bharmour road, said the Minister.

In Una district, Rs 24.27 crore has been sanctioned for the preparation of a detailed project report for the construction of two bridges over Barna and Bore Wali Khad, along with other related works. Apart from this Rs 36.93 crore has been allocated for the construction of a bridge over the Swan River.

In addition, funds have been sanctioned for various maintenance and repair works, including the upkeep of the Kalka-Shimla-Wangtu road passing through Theog Bypass, strengthening of the Dhalli-Theog-Narkanda-Rampur road, repairs at vulnerable locations on the Saij-Luhri-Aut road and metalling, tarring and culvert construction on different roads.

The Public Works Minister said that the alignment work for the Jalori Jot Tunnel has been completed, and a detailed project report worth Rs 1,452 crore is currently being prepared. The tunnel will have a total length of 4.156 km and the detailed project report is expected to be finalised within this financial year, said Singh.