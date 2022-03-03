Welcome events to be held on 7 March when schools reopen in Ladakh

The district administration will conduct special welcome events at every school under theme of ‘Back to School’ when schools reopen in Ladakh on 7 March after the Covid-19 shutdown.

This was announced by Leh’s deputy commissioner Shrikant Suse in a meeting that was convened by him to discuss arrangements for reopening of schools (6th to 12th class) on 7 March.

Senior officers and public representatives will be present at each school. Program will involve career counseling, motivational talks, and felicitations of rank holders in 10th and 12th class and meeting of parents, officers of education department to discuss present status of schools.

DC Leh enquired about the arrangements made by the officials for the smooth conduct of classes in every school.

At the outset, Chief Education Officer, Leh, presented arrangements made for reopening of schools in terms of basic facilities at COVID-19 SOPs in the schools and residential hostels. SDMs and respective ZEOs also presented status of arrangements in their respective jurisdictions. District Health Officer, Leh also apprised the DC about various arrangements by the health department regarding Covid-19 in schools of Leh.

DC directed all SDMs to visit schools and review arrangements. He also directed to obtain certificate from every head of institutions before 5 March regarding status of arrangements. Special squads will also be formed at sub-division levels consisting magistrates and officials of health and education departments to monitor compliance of all SOPs in the schools.

The Director of School Education Ladakh stated that a special enrollment drive in all schools will be initiated part of the ‘Back to School’ programme.