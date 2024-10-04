Sonam Wangchuck lashes out at Centre for lack of development in Ladakh

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuck voiced strong opposition to the government’s plan to establish an ultra-mega solar project in Ladakh’s Changthang region anticipating that the initiative would result in displacement of pashmina herders jeopardising their traditional occupation.

After being restricted from meeting anyone during his stay at Ladakh Bhawan for the last two days, Wangchuck was finally allowed to interact with the media today.

Speaking to The Statesman, the social activist expressed concerns over large corporations taking over land in Ladakh. “Pashmina, which generates millions in foreign currency for India, is being sacrificed for electricity production for cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Punjab. Our pastures are being sacrificed for urban wastefulness,” he said.

He reiterated his call for the restoration of democracy in Ladakh, emphasising the need for statehood and protections under Schedule 6 of the Indian Constitution. “I advocate local democracy at both the macro and micro levels. The Sixth Schedule is about empowering local governance alongside an assembly. As an environmentalist, my interest lies in ensuring that local communities manage their environment. Outsiders with short tenures lack the knowledge and stake in the land to make informed decisions,” he explained.

Criticising the Central government policies, Wangchuck noted that it had five years to foster development in the region but largely failed except for minor infrastructure improvements. “The current Union Territory of Ladakh continues to be managed by the same officials from previous districts. No new officials have been recruited in five years, relying instead on an outsourced workforce while local youth remain jobless,” he lamented.

Describing his recent detention as a last-minute decision by the authorities, Wangchuck claimed it inadvertently helped amplify his message. He stated that his demands remain the same, and he is prepared to go on a hunger strike if he is not granted a hearing by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Wangchuck recounted that they were only informed of the prohibitory orders upon their arrival in New Delhi. “We were told we could either return to Ladakh or face detention. I’ve never encountered a system where passengers on a bus are told they’re prohibited from proceeding. It felt like jungle law,” he remarked. “We had applied for permission, but it was withheld with no clear response. We had no intention of causing a disturbance, so there was no reason for fear.”

When asked about the sudden nature of his detention, Wangchuck remarked, “It seems like a last-minute decision. The police appeared unprepared with confusion writ large on them over where to place the detainees. There was chaos, and some facilities weren’t even ready until the following morning.”

Looking ahead, Wangchuck mentioned that they were promised a meeting with the Prime Minister, President, or Home Minister. “If these meetings do not materialise, we may regrettably have to resort to an Anshan (hunger strike) in New Delhi,” he warned.