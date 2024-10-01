Ladakh observes shutdown to protest against detention of Wangchuk, marchers in Delhi

A complete shutdown was observed in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh on Tuesday to protest against the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk along with about 125 men and women who were peacefully marching towards New Delhi to draw attention of the Modi government towards their demands, including Sixth Schedule for the cold desert region.

The march to Delhi was started on 1 September from Leh.

Large number of people came out on the streets in Leh and Kargil chanting slogans against the Delhi Police for detaining the peaceful marchers.

The shutdown call was given by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

The KDA had appealed to all religious, political, social and commercial establishments to observe the protest. It described these detentions as a “blatant violation of our fundamental rights. It is an affront not only on democratic rights but also to the dignity of the people of Ladakh”.

Detention of the Ladakhi marchers has triggered strong criticism of the BJP government and Delhi Police.

A social activist from Kargil, who has also been detained, wrote on X; “We have been detained by the Delhi Police last night and taken to Arya Samaj Mandir, Narela, where we have now decided to go on hunger strike”.

“I urge the government not to push the people of Ladakh to the wall. We are frontline warriors, not traitors. We are simply demanding the rights you have taken from us — our statehood, safeguards, and employment. Now, even our right to protest is being stripped away. It is deeply unfortunate that while people like Ram Rahim are granted parole while the peaceful people of Ladakh are denied entry into Delhi”, he wrote.

Criticising their detention, leader of the opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote; “The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and Constitutional rights is unacceptable. Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future? Modi ji, like with the farmers, this ‘Chakravyuh’ will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh’s voice”.

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa said, “For the last three years, we have been raising our concerns in a very peaceful manner and several rounds of discussions were also held with the government. We hoped that the talks would continue after the formation of the new government but it did not happen. We set out on foot from Leh under the banner of KDA and LAB with the hope that we would present our views to the central government in the national capital and our concerns would be heard. But unfortunately, Sonam Wangchuk and his team were detained yesterday. We urge the government to provide us a place from where we can submit a memorandum to PM Modi or hold talks with the leadership to resolve this issue”.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X; “Even the very fundamental right to protest has been snatched from us for raising our voice against the onslaught on our identity & resources. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ladakh”.

Wangchuk and his supporters in “Delhi Chalo Padayatra” were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday night when they were participating in a march towards the Gandhi Samadhi in Delhi, demanding Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory of Ladakh. The march was for statehood, Constitutional rights, and other local governance issues for the past four years.