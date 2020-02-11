With the counting of votes for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi begins on Tuesday, the parties have geared up for the results as a huge number of supporters were seen at both the AAP and BJP office.

Asserting that the BJP will form the government in the national capital with 55 seats, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari said, “I am not nervous, I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also showed confidence for a positive result today by saying, “We are confident because we worked for people in the last 5 years.”

Sisodia also offers prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections early in the day.

Deputy CM also took Twitter to express his devotional sentiments for the polls through a ‘shlok’ in the Sanskrit language praying to god to show the path of enlightenment.

ॐ असतो मा सद्गमय।

तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय।

मृत्योर्मामृतं गमय।। हे ईश्वर! हमको असत्य से सत्य की ओर ले चलो। अंधकार से प्रकाश की ओर ले चलो। मृत्यु से अमरता के भाव की ओर ले चलो। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 11, 2020

Not only in the national capital, but the AAP workers were excited about the results in other parts of the country as well. In Kanpur, AAP workers offered prayers for the victory of the party.

BJP leader and Union Minister Vijay Goel also showed his excitement for the results as early morning he offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

Ahead of the counting of votes followed by the declaration of result, Delhi Traffic Police informed that the traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing and on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology.

In the tripartite contest, BJP and AAP were seen competing at the forefront with massive campaigning being done by top leaders of both the parties in the national capital.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray for the keenly watched battle of the national capital. Of them, 79 (12%), were women, up from 66 in the previous assembly elections.

