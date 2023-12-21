“We will also ensure arrest, speedy trial of culprits…”: Bihar Excise Minister on Begusarai incident

After the attack on a police team by the liquor mafias that led to the death of a police inspector in Begusarai, Bihar Excise Minister Sunil Kumar said that the government will also ensure the arrest and speedy trial of the culprits so that there is no recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.

“Let us wait for the report, and we’ll ensure that from the next time, the standard operating procedure is followed. Secondly, we’ll ensure that the morale of the Excise and police personnel stays up. We will also ensure the arrest and speedy trial of the culprits so that there is no recurrence of such unfortunate incidents,” Sunil Kumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and held his liquor ban responsible for the attack on a police team by the liquor mafias.

Singh said it’s “stubbornness” that sent innocent people to jail and many were killed by liquor mafias.

“Due to the wrong policies of liquor ban, due to the stubbornness of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, a lot of innocent people had to go to jail. A lot of people were killed by liquor mafias. An ASI was killed by the mafia. Who is responsible for this?- Nitish Kumar,” said Giriraj Singh.

Further asking CM Nitish Kumar to review his decision, Singh said, “Nitish Kumar, please let go of your stubbornness and review your decision by calling an all-party meeting.”

Notably, a police inspector has been killed and a home guard was seriously injured when a police team was allegedly attacked by liquor smugglers in Bihar’s Begursarai district.

The incident happened on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday when Begusarai’s Naokothi Police Station received information that liquor was being transported in a car.

As the police team tried to stop the car, the smugglers increased their speed and hit the inspector and others, a senior police officer said.

“Begusarai’s Naokothi Police Station received information that liquor was being transported in a car. Based on the information, a night patrol vehicle was sent. At 12:30 am, to stop the car, inspector Khamas Chaudhary was standing with the police car near the Chhatauna Budhi Gandak river bridge along with three home guards,” Begusarai Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogendra Kumar said

“Seeing the police car, the car driver increased his speed and hit Inspector Khamas Chaudhary, due to which he died. A home guard was also injured and has been admitted to Sadar Hospital,” the SP added.

The police have arrested the car’s owner and the hunt is on to nab the accused, the officer said. “A special team has been formed. The team has arrested the owner of the vehicle. Interrogation is underway,” said SP.

Notably, there has been a complete ban on manufacturing, storage, transportation, sale and consumption of alcohol since April 2016. However, even after years of ban, the state keeps witnessing one hooch tragedy after another.

However, Nitish Kumar seems stern about his views on alcohol. In past, he has clearly stated that the administration is not going to permit liquor in a state that sees a series of violence related to liquor cases.