We want to begin 18th Lok Sabha on a positive note: Kiren Rijiju

As Parliament prepares for its first session after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, the new Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Kiren Rijiju, said the government wants to begin on a positive note and sought cooperation from the MPs for smooth running of Parliament.

For the first three days of the session from 24th June, only Lok Sabha will sit for oath and affirmation of its newly elected members. On the third day, on the 26th June, the new Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on 27th June in the Lok Sabha chamber. The Rajya Sabha will have its sittings from 27th June.

Both Houses will have a discussion on the President’s address during the session, which will conclude on 3rd July.

Mr Rijiju said the country wants to see a vibrant democracy through sound debate and discussion in Parliament and the government will work with Opposition parties. He urged all political parties to jointly work together as Team India.

He said, “It is going to be very important for all of us that after the elections, we are coming together for the first time, my appeal to all members, all political parties is to jointly work together as Team India, we have to work for our country,” he added.

Mr Rijiju said he would work with the guidance of the Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman and both the government and Opposition have important roles.

“For me, as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, I will have to coordinate with all political parties, do floor management and with the guidance of the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Speaker of Lok Sabha and with the guidance of the Prime Minister, we will work very cohesively in a coordinated manner,” he said.

“For me, there is no difference between Opposition parties and the ruling party, we are there to serve the nation. NDA has been given the mandate to run the country’s affairs and the opposition bloc has been given the mandate to work and perform as Opposition parties. So we have equally important roles. We will work together. The country wants to see a vibrant democracy through a very sound debate and discussion in the Parliament,” he said.

He said he was looking forward positively to cooperation from all members.

Responding to remarks by some opposition leaders pertaining to the stability of the BJP-NDA government, the Minister said if such remarks are being made, it is wrong.

“This is the country’s largest panchayat. Parliament is for everyone and everybody plays an important role in running the house. One party cannot work alone in Parliament. Debate and discussions are the core values on which democracy thrives. The best debates and discussions result in fruitful decisions,” he said. The government follows PM Modi’s mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he said.