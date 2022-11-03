We must become quality-conscious nation: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today said India needed to become a quality-conscious nation and adopt quality as an integral part of the process of laying the foundation of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

”Until India becomes a leader in quality, it will not be able to become a developed economy,” he said addressing the inaugural session of the Bureau of Indian Standards seminar on emerging global trends in laboratories of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

To become a global manufacturing power, Goyal said, India would have to expand its manufacturing ecosystem and also implement high-quality standards for the goods and services that it offered.

He said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) was a very important element in this entire ecosystem. He also lauded BIS for playing a catalytic role in the success of the Make in India programme.

Emphasising the need for BIS to reassess its own processes and reorient itself to be in sync with modern requirements, Goyal said all three pillars of BIS –standards creation, ensuring adequate lab testing facilities across the country, and certification of products and processes — have to become much more contemporary and technology-driven.

He said that a mapping of India’s laboratory infrastructure has been done. This would help in assessing the critical gaps in testing infrastructure across the country.