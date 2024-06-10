We have to take nation to heights not seen, PM tells PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assumed the charge of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for his third consecutive term as prime minister and told his officials’ team, “We have to take the nation to those heights which have not been scaled by any other nation.”

Addressing the PMO staff and officers, he said they should take inspiration from the government’s record in the past 10 years and improve upon it to break international benchmarks for the nation’s progress.

Mr Modi said the government employees had dedicated themselves to a vision and deserved major credit for the government’s achievements. “The elections have put a stamp of approval on the efforts of the government employees,” the prime minister said.

Advertisement

He asked his team to develop new ideas and expand the scale of the work being done.

The prime minister said it was his endeavour to make the PMO an institution of service and a People’s PMO from the very beginning. “We have tried to develop the PMO as a catalytic agent which becomes a source of new energy and inspiration,” he added.

He said a government signifies energy, dedication and determination and expressed confidence that the PMO is primed to serve the people with dedication.

The prime minister said it is not Modi alone who runs the government, but there are thousands of minds working together and shouldering responsibilities. Only then, citizens are able to see the magnificence of the government’s abilities.

He underlined that people who belong to his team should have no time constraints, limits to thinking, or any set standards of work. “The whole nation has faith in this team,” he said.

The prime minister took the opportunity to thank those who have been a part of his team and exhorted those who wish to join and become a part of the journey of Viksit Bharat for the next five years and dedicate themselves to nation-building.

“Together, we will achieve the target of ‘Nation First’ with one intention of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the prime minister said. He reiterated that every moment of his life belonged to the nation.

The prime minister said a wish combined with firmness makes for determination, while success is achieved when that determination is complemented by hard work.

He said that only a firm wish takes the form of a resolution, but if the wish keeps taking new forms, it will be a passing wave only.

The prime minister said conditions for success are clarity of thought, faith in conviction, and dedication to work. “If we have these three qualities, then I don’t think failure can come anywhere near us,” he added.

He shared with the officials the secret of his energy and said a successful person is one who keeps the student in alive always.