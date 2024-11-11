We have to free J’khand from corruption, mafiaism, misgovernance: PM Modi

Ahead of the first phase of polling for Jharkhand Assembly polls which will be held on November 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came down heavily on the Opposition Congress over the issue of reservations, alleging that the grand old party has decided to break the SC-ST-OBC society and has suppressed voices advocating for the rights of marginalised communities for years.

Modi further said the BJP’s booth-level workers’ hard work has given sleepless nights to the Opposition parties–JMM, Congress, and RJD in Jharkhand. “We have to free Jharkhand from their corruption, mafiaism and misgovernance,” the Prime Minister asserted during an online interactive session of ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ initiative with BJP’s booth-level workers in Jharkhand.

“Today, there is Congress government in only three states in the entire country and wherever Dalits, tribals and OBCs are most numerous and united, there are NDA governments. Due to this, the royal family of Congress is angry, so they have decided to break the SC-ST-OBC society. That is why I am constantly saying that if we remain united, we will be safe,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi alleged that during the Congress era, when it held power from Panchayat to Parliament, no one dared to raise the issue of reservations.

“For years, Congress suppressed voices advocating for the rights of marginalised communities. From the time of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, members of the so-called ‘royal family’ of Congress were staunchly against reservations,” the Prime Minister said.

“It was only when people began to understand the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and when SC, ST, and OBC communities came together, that Congress started losing its dominance. Since then, they haven’t managed to form a full majority government at the Centre. They are ruling only a few states,” PM Modi added.

He further alleged that the Congress is now attempting to break the unity of these communities. “Today, Congress is limited to a few states, and its leadership is frustrated. Their agenda has become focused on dividing the collective power of SCs, STs, and OBCs,” he said.

Modi cited an old advertisement by the Congress that he said reflected the grand old party’s anti-reservation attitude.

Referring to the advertisement, PM Modi remarked, “Today, I came to know about an old Congress advertisement that was shared on social media. I was shocked by the content they used to publish during the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi. This particular advertisement depicted SCs, STs, and OBCs in a negative light, indicating that giving reservations to these communities would harm the country’s progress.”

Addressing the BJP’s booth-level workers in the state, the Prime Minister said, “No matter what the election is, no matter who the candidate is, we know very well that elections are actually fought by lakhs of workers like you. Our party is based on organization, hence our way of fighting elections is based on organization and workers.”

The Prime Minister also hit out at the Congress over the promises made by the grand old party and dismissed them as hollow.

“You must have heard Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge himself admitting that their party has made false guarantees. He openly says that they make promises just to win elections. These family-driven parties are not only corrupt but are the biggest obstacles for talented youth who aspire to serve the country. The practice of dynastic politics of the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) is just a copy of Congress’ tactics. Their focus remains on clinging to power and filling their coffers, showing no concern for citizens,” he alleged.

PM Modi also emphasised that Jharkhand is a state with immense potential that has been stifled by the parties in power. “The ruling parties here have destroyed the prospects of the state with their corruption, mafia links, and misgovernance. It is up to the BJP workers to free Jharkhand from these chains and work towards its development,” he said.