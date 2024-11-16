Jharkhand polls: Shah promises to uproot infiltration from Bangladesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a massive public rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanwar Assembly Constituency on Saturday, vowed to end Bangladeshi infiltration and corruption in the state while urging people to elect a BJP government in the assembly polls.

Accusing the Hemant Soren-led government of shielding infiltrators and depriving tribals and backward classes of their rights, Shah asserted that a change in leadership is necessary for the state’s development.

“These infiltrators are coming here from Bangladesh. They are taking away the jobs of the backward classes, usurping the lands of the tribals, and humiliating them by marrying tribal girls. You form the BJP government. Our government will pick out every single infiltrator and throw them out from here,” Shah said.

The home minister promised that the BJP government would enact laws to restore lands usurped from tribal women and ensure the security of tribal rights.

Highlighting rampant corruption under the JMM-RJD-Congress government, Shah alleged that the money sent from centre for the state’s development was eaten up by Hemant Soren and company.

“Modiji had sent this money for your development. But Hemant Soren and Company ate up your money. I leave you with a promise that whoever has embezzled the money will have to return every single penny and go behind prison bars,” he said referring to the seizure of Rs 350 crore from the residence of a Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu.

Earlier in the day, Shah also addressed public meetings in Madhupur and Dumka, where he accused the Congress and JMM of spreading rumors about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He also accused the Congress and JMM combine of attempting to redirect the reservation quota of tribals, OBCs and Dalits to Muslims.

“This Congress party and JMM want to give reservation to Muslims. 50 percent reservation has already been given in this country, and if you (Congress) want to give reservation to Muslims, then someone’s reservation will have to be cut. Rahul Baba, whose reservation will you cut – OBC, Dalit, or tribal – to give reservation to Muslims?” Shah asked while addressing a rally in Madhupur.

But don’t worry, as long as BJP has even one MLA or MP, we will not let go of the reservation for tribals, backward classes, and Dalits,” he declared.

Emphasizing the BJP’s role in the creation and progress of Jharkhand, Shah said, “The Congress government did not give Jharkhand its rights, and today, to become the Chief Minister, Hemant ji has gone into the lap of the same Congress. The work of creating Jharkhand was done by the great leader of BJP, our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and now the work of improving Jharkhand is being done by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.”

The Home Minister also outlined the BJP’s vision for Jharkhand, promising robust industrialization to curb unemployment and bring prosperity to the state.

“Jharkhand is the most prosperous state of the country. There is so much coal and minerals here that Jharkhand alone can provide minerals and energy to the entire country, but unfortunately, Jharkhand is prosperous, and Jharkhandis are poor. I promise you, so many factories will be set up in Jharkhand that the youth here will not have to leave their families and migrate to another state for jobs.”

Shah urged voters to bring a BJP government to Jharkhand under the leadership of Narendra Modi. “Modi ji will make Jharkhand the number one state in just five years,” he added.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are being held in two phases. While the first phase of voting was held on November 13, the second phase polling is scheduled for November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.