Over 64% voter turnout in first phase of J’khand polls

More than 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of voting in Jharkhand Assembly elections on Wednesday.

The voting in 43 Assembly seats spread across 15,344 polling stations in the mineral-rich state was held peacefully without any incidents of violence.

The polling was marked by a festive mood and enthusiastic participation across all districts, with a large tribal population, including areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). Voters from diverse groups including first time voters, elderly, women, PwD and tribals among others were seen exercising their franchise at polling stations across the 15 districts that went to polls on Wednesday, undeterred by threats and boycott calls.

Advertisement

“As per updates till 5 pm, a voter turnout of 64.86 per cent was recorded at the polling stations in Jharkhand which has already surpassed 63.9 per cent voting in these 43 seats in 2019 Assembly polls,” the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a statement.

Lohardaga district recorded the highest turnout with 73.21 per cent, as per the poll panel.

Prominent among the candidates whose fate was sealed in the EVMs include former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, Rameshwar Oraon, Mithilesh Thakur, Banna Gupta, and Deepak Birua.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren along with his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Ranchi.

Talking to reporters, he said, “Today is the great festival of democracy. I urge every citizen to come forward and strengthen the democratic system by exercising their franchise.”

Former Chief Minister and BJP nominee from the Saraikela seat, Champai Soren cast his vote at a booth in Jilingora village in Gamarhia block and exuded confidence of BJP-led NDA alliance win in the state.

He said the BJP-led NDA will secure a huge majority in the state.

The polling for the final phase in 38 Assembly constituencies will take place on 20th November. The counting of votes would take place along with Maharashtra on 23rd November.