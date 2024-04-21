We do not bow down to Naxalism, we destroy it: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Congress of conniving with Naxalites and playing havoc with the youth’s future. He asserted that today’s India does not bow down to Naxalism but rather destroys it.

In a blistering attack on the party during a huge rally in support of BJP candidate from the Korba Lok Sabha seat Saroj Pandey, Yogi alleged that Congress’s nexus with Naxalites is not hidden from anyone. “Instead of giving tablets to the youth, the Congress handed them pistols,” he said.

The UP Chief Minister asserted that during its tenure, the Congress engaged in numerous scams, and did not spare even cow dung. He remarked that the party failed to ensure security and deliver good governance.

Yogi said, “I have come here carrying the message of Lord Shri Ram’s sacred land. This is Mata Kaushalya’s maternal home and Shri Ram’s playground.” He highlighted that after 500 years, there was tremendous enthusiasm in Chhattisgarh when Lord Ram was seated in his magnificent temple. When Lord embarked on his exile, he first sought refuge here, he added.

He further noted that it was the land of Chhattisgarh from where Lord Ram raised his voice to protect the sages, saints, and the virtuous people of society, and resolved to liberate them from demons, which was a commitment to lead India towards the ‘Ram Rajya.’ Ram Rajya will be established under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he remarked.

Yogi emphasised that over the past 10 years, the country has witnessed a transformative India that provides security and protection to its citizens. “Significant development projects like highways, expressways, AIIMS, and IITs have become the hallmark of BJP governments. Moreover, there’s no compromise on schemes for the welfare of the poor,” he pointed out.

He said that the problems of terrorism and Naxalism have been resolved. “Even if a firecracker explodes, Pakistan is ready with its explanation as it no longer wants to mess with India. It knows that if any terrorist incident happens in India, it will have to bear the consequences,” he asserted.

Highlighting the development works undertaken in the country, CM Yogi said, “In the Modi government, 80 crore people are being given free ration, while in Pakistan, 23 crore people are yearning for meals.”

He also mentioned the achievements of various welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free electricity connections, Ujjwala Yojana, and other welfare schemes. Yogi also mentioned that in the next five years, three crore new houses will be made available to the poor.

CM Yogi emphasised that Congress has a history of accepting commissions, whereas PM Modi has endeavored to eliminate such practices by facilitating the opening of bank accounts for the underprivileged. He remarked that under the Congress rule, poverty-induced deaths, farmer suicides, youth migration, and concerns over the safety of daughters and businessmen were rampant.

He further noted that the first phase of elections encompassed 102 Lok Sabha seats nationwide and the resounding chorus echoing across the nation is “Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar” and “Abki baar, 400 paar”.

Yogi said that the Congress has not spared even God; it committed a scam in the name of the Mahadev app. “When we used to say that ‘we will build the Ram Temple’, Congress questioned the existence of Lord Ram even in the Supreme Court. Now they say Lord Ram belongs to everyone. This is Congress’s dual character.” He described BJP candidate Saroj Pandey as a bright and well-educated leader and appealed for huge voting in her favour.

Those present on the occasion included Chhattisgarh Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, former minister Nanki Ram Kanwar, BJP state minister Vikas Mahato, Gopal Sahu, Dr Rajiv Singh, Manoj Sharma, Santoshi Diwan, Dhaneshwari Kanwar, Jogeshwar, Ashok Chawlani, and Jyoti Nand Dubey.