We are seeing new India: CM Yogi in his I-Day speech

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday that we all are seeing a new India.

After unfurling Tricolor at the Vidhan Bhavan and his official residence here on the Independence Day, he said, “Our values have always connected us with ‘Mother, land, son, we pledge’. We have never considered this earth as a piece of land; rather we have given it the status of mother.”

CM asserted that in the next five years, we will work to increase the economy of the state by four times.

Today, UP is not dependent on any identity. The soul of India resides in UP. We are playing a leading role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to make India a world superpower, he added.

On the occasion, the chief minister also administered the oath of five lives to people.

Speaking on the achievements of his government, Yogi Adityanath said today, UP has become a new investment destination for countries around the world. There is a better environment of law and order and security. Our police heroes made sacrifices for this, but did not allow the law to be flouted.

He said earlier there was no thought of development of UP, but we changed this perception. Many countries of the world are still struggling with the Corona crisis, while we are moving towards the path of development by defeating it. UP has made unprecedented progress in different fields, he added.