We are building an India where farmers are prosperous, empowered: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said agriculture is considered the first engine of development, giving farmers a place of pride.

“India is simultaneously working towards two major goals: the development of the agriculture sector and the prosperity of villages,” Modi said while addressing the post-budget webinar on agriculture and rural prosperity today via video-conferencing.

“Our resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat is very clear and together, we are building an India where farmers are prosperous and empowered,” Modi said and highlighted that the effort is to ensure no farmer is left behind and to advance every farmer.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, implemented six years ago, has provided nearly Rs 3.75 lakh crore to farmers and the amount has been directly transferred to the accounts of 11 crore farmers.

He emphasised that the annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 is strengthening the rural economy.

The Prime Minister mentioned that a farmer-centric digital infrastructure has been created to ensure the benefits of this scheme reach farmers across the country, eliminating any scope for intermediaries or leakages.

He remarked that the success of such schemes is possible with the support of experts and visionary individuals. Modi appreciated their contributions, saying that any scheme can be implemented with full strength and transparency with their help.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for their efforts and mentioned that the Government is now working swiftly to implement the announcements made in this year’s budget, seeking their continued cooperation.

Emphasising the importance of participation in the post-budget webinar, the Prime Minister thanked everyone for joining the programme and highlighted that this year’s budget is the first full budget of the Government’s third term, showcasing continuity in policies and a new expansion of the vision for Viksit Bharat.

He acknowledged the valuable inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders before the budget, which were very helpful.

The Prime Minister stressed that the role of stakeholders has become even more crucial in making this budget more effective.

Underlining that India’s agricultural production has reached record levels, PM Modi said 10-11 years ago, agricultural production was around 265 million tons, which has now increased to over 330 million tons.

Similarly, horticultural production has exceeded 350 million tons. He attributed this success to the Government’s approach from seed to market, agricultural reforms, farmer empowerment, and a strong value chain.

Modi emphasised the need to fully utilise the country’s agricultural potential and achieve even bigger targets. In this direction, the budget has announced the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, focusing on the development of the 100 least productive agricultural districts, he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned the positive results seen from the Aspirational Districts programme on various development parameters, benefiting from collaboration, convergence, and healthy competition.

He urged everyone to study the outcomes from these districts and apply the learnings to advance the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, which will help increase farmers’ income in these 100 districts.

The Prime Minister underscored that efforts in recent years have increased the country’s pulse production, however, 20 per cent of domestic consumption still relies on imports, necessitating an increase in pulse production.

