Wayanad landslides: 138 people on draft missing list

The Wayanad district administration has published a draft list of those who have been reported missing in the devastating landslides that hit Chooralmala and Kandakkai areas in Kerala’s Wayanad district on July 30 early morning.

The list includes 138 people who have gone missing since the disaster, including those who were directly affected by the landslides. The list includes one person from Odisha and four persons from Bihar.

Dr Swadheen Panda, 32, Hitech Hospital and Medical College Pandra, Rasulgarh is the Odisha native included in the list. Sadhu Paswan from Rampur Chaklala, Jandhaha, Bihar and Viginesh Paswan from Rampur, Chaklala, Jandhaha, Bihar, Renjith Kumar from Bagwanpur, Vaishali, Bihar and Vijaneshiya Paswan are the four Bihar natives marked as missing on the list.

Name, ration card number, address, name of next of kin, relationship with addressee, phone number and photograph of the missing persons are included in the draft list. This is the first draft list prepared to trace those missing in the disaster. The public can check this draft list and inform the district administration if they have any information about the people in the list

In the case of some missing people, only names are provided as no other details like immediate relatives’ names, image or contact number were not available.

Meanwhile, search operations continued in the landslides-hit areas in Wayanad on the ninth day on Wednesday with more force and equipment.

No survivors or bodies were spotted in the high risk operation in Sunrise Valley below Soochipara waterfalls. Seven body parts were recovered on Tuesday.

The death toll in the devastating landslides that hit Churalmala and Mundakkai areas has risen to 406. However, the official death toll stands at 224. Sixteen camps are currently operating, housing 2,225 people from 648 families. This includes 847 men, 845 women, and 533 children

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday decided to let the army take the final decision on continuing the search operations in the landslide hit areas in Wayanad.

The main agenda of the cabinet meeting was the rehabilitation of the disaster victims in Wayanad.The Cabinet decided to consult with experts as regards to the construction of town ship for the rehabilitation of the victims.

The Cabinet also decided to ask banks and financial institutions to impose a moratorium on the loans taken by the people in the landslide affected areas.