Wayanad landslides: Stone to be laid for rehabilitation township on March 27

The Kerala government will lay the foundation stone for a township for the rehabilitation of the survivors of the devastating landslides at the Mundakai-Churalmala in Wayanad on March 27.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan announced this while replying to an adjournment motion notice moved by Congress legislator T Siddique in the Kerala Assembly on Wayanad rehabilitation on Tuesday. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would lay the foundation stone for the township.

The minister said everyone, including the chief minister, the leader of the Opposition and the people’s representatives, would work together for the rehabilitation of the survivors of the landslides at the Mundakai-Churalmala in Wayanad. “We may all have political differences, but the ruling party and the Opposition will move together on this issue,” he asserted.

Siddique had given the notice for adjournment motion alleging that even after eight months of the disaster, the rehabilitation of the survivors have not been started. He alleged that the final list of disaster victims had not been published leading to the delay in rehabilitation. However, the minister explained that the rehabilitation was delayed because of the Centre’s approach.

After the explanation of the revenue minister, Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission for the adjournment motion. The Speaker informed the assembly that the matter should not be discussed by suspending the proceedings of the house in view of the explanation of the revenue minister.