Watchman among two arrested in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

The Meghalaya Police, currently camping in Indore, arrested another man on Sunday in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya on 23 May.

According to the police, the latest arrest is that of Balbir Ahirwar alias Balla, a security guard of a building at Indore in whose flat deceased Raja’s wife and main accused Sonam Raghuvanshi secretly stayed for almost 10 days soon after the murder.

The Meghalaya Police had earlier in the day arrested Shilom James, a property dealer who had rented out the flat to another co-accused Vishal Chauhan. With these two arrests, the number of arrested accused in the case has reached seven.

According to Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotia, a special investigation team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police arrested Balbir Ahirwar alias Balla, a security guard, in connection with the hiding of evidence.

According to sources, the two men allegedly disposed of a bag belonging to Raghuvanshi’s wife and prime accused Sonam. She had allegedly hidden the bag in a flat in the city’s Dewas Naka area after the murder. The bag reportedly contained crucial evidence.

While Shilom James was nabbed in Indore, Balbir Ahirwar was arrested from his native village in the Ashok Nagar district and brought to Indore. He is accused of helping James destroy evidence.

The police further said that based on James’ inputs, a burnt bag believed to be the same one was recovered from a vacant plot in Indore. Forensic samples were collected from the spot.