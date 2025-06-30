Honeymoon murder: Sonam’s bag containing jewelry, cash found

A team of Meghalaya Police returned to Indore from Shillong along with property dealer Shilom James, and conducted searches at his house in Indore and his in-laws’ house at Ratlam on Sunday.

Shilom was detained a few days ago at Indore on charges of allegedly concealing crucial evidence connected to the gruesome murder of Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi at Sohra in Meghalaya on 23 May.

Though the Meghalaya Police officials remained tightlipped, sources said that the police found the bag of Sonam, Raja’s wife and main accused, from the locked house of Shilom’s in-laws at Mangal Murti colony of Ratlam.

The police team found and seized Sonam’s jewelry, and cash in the bag.

Some unconfirmed sources also said the bag also contained a laptop, which could provide some crucial insights to the probe of the murder.

Further investigations are on.

The Meghalaya Police team had detained James on 22 June on charges of allegedly concealing vital information and evidence that could be crucial in the case.

James had rented out a flat in a building at Dewas Naka area of Indore to Vishal Chauhan, one of the arrested murder accused.

Sonam is believed to have stayed in this flat secretly for almost 10 days, soon after Raja’s murder in Shillong on 23 May.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29), a transport businessman of Indore, got married to Sonam Raghuvanshi (25), also of Indore, on 11 May. They reached Shillong in Meghalaya on 20 May, for their honeymoon.

However, both went missing on 23 May. Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area on 2 June.

The Meghalaya police registered a case of murder and launched investigations.

Meanwhile, Sonam remained missing for the next seven days despite extensive search operations to find her.

In the wee hours of June 9, Sonam was located at a dhaba at Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. She was initially detained and subsequently arrested, on suspicion of being the main mastermind behind her husband’s murder.

Following that, four more accused were arrested, including three suspected hired killers from Indore and Bina in Madhya Pradesh, and another suspect from Uttar Pradesh.

The Meghalaya police took all the four men, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Rajput, on transit remand from a court at Indore to Shillong on 10 June.