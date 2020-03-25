The office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a brand new video that conveys the message of Janta Curfew or Complete Lockdown in a very unique, impressive, simple, and effective way.

The video is targeted at children and appeals to them to make sure that their parents and elders stay at home during the three-week-long lockdown period that came into force from 25 March so that the cycle of the deadly Novel Coronavirus or COVID 19 is broken.

PM Modi shared a tweet from his Twitter account that addresses children of India as “Baal Sena (The Army of children)”: मुझे अपनी ‘बाल सेना’ पर पूरा विश्वास है। वे इस बात को सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि लोग अपने घरों में रहें, ताकि COVID-19 के खिलाफ भारत प्रभावी तरीके से लड़ सके। (I have full faith in my Baal Sena that they will make sure that the elders of the house stay indoors so that India can fight more powerfully against COVID-19).

The concept of the video is surely going to appeal to all age groups as it has also coined the term Corona Warriors, i.e. the children. Moreover, there is no active exchange of dialogues between the characters and only voice over with a piece of calming background music.