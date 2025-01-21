War on Drugs’: Manipur CM targets illegal poppy cultivation

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Tuesday that his government would intensify the “War on Drugs” campaign, highlighting the persistence of illegal poppy cultivation in the hill districts.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of Manipur’s 53rd Statehood Day celebration, Singh revealed findings from a recent aerial survey conducted across the northern and southern regions of the state.

Advertisement

Singh, who personally undertook helicopter surveys, alongside key ministers, shared photographs and video evidence documenting extensive poppy plantations in the remote and unfrequented hill ranges. “I observed large-scale illegal poppy cultivation in these areas,” he said, emphasising his government’s commitment to eradicating the menace.

Advertisement

The chief minister called upon the people of Manipur to join hands in rooting out illegal poppy cultivation, which remains a major contributor to the drug trade in the region.

Singh reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards such activities, citing that authorities have destroyed drugs worth over Rs 80 crore since the launch of the campaign in 2017. Additionally, numerous individuals involved in drug-related offenses have been arrested and prosecuted under the law.

Manipur launched its “War on Drugs” campaign in 2017 to combat the growing menace of drug trafficking and abuse, which has had far-reaching social and economic consequences in the state. The hill districts, with their remote and rugged terrain, have become hotspots for illegal poppy cultivation. Poppy, the source of opium used in producing heroin, remains a lucrative crop for those involved in the drug trade.

Under existing laws, poppy cultivation is strictly prohibited, with violators facing severe penalties, including crop destruction and legal action.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist, with the cultivation of poppy continuing unabated in certain areas.