Vrindavan widows send rakhis, tricolours to PM

Widows living in Vrindavan’s Maa Sharda and Radhatila ashrams have sent over 500 rakhis and 75 tricolours to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, some widows used to visit Modi’s house to tie rakhi on him on Raksha Bandhan. But for the last two years, they have not been able to visit him.

A Sulabh International official said: “Mothers living in the ashram of Vrindavan have prepared special rakhis with images of Prime Minister Modi and are also sending 75 tricolours along with them.”

With an aim to break the social stigma of widows not allowed to take part in celebrations or festivities, Bindeshwar Pathak, social reformer and founder of the Sulabh movement, started organising all important Hindu rituals for the widows living in Vrindavan. Rakshabandhan is also one of them.

Vinita Verma, Vice President of Sulabh International, said: “Earlier, on behalf of thousands of widows, four-five widows used to go to Delhi to tie a rakhi and give sweets to Prime Minister Modi. This year also we are in touch with the Prime Minister’s Office.”