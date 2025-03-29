VPP Suspends MLA Adelbert Nongrum Over Anti-Party Activities

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has suspended its MLA, Adelbert Nongrum, along with four party members—Snarbor Laloo, Imti Jamir, Wilstone Sohshang, and Richinbusiness Marwein—over alleged anti-party activities.

In separate letters addressed to the suspended members, VPP Vice President Kara H. Shen referenced a show cause notice issued to them on March 1.

The party stated that their responses were “defensive, confrontational, and devoid of any acknowledgment of wrongdoing or remorse.”

Citing Article III, Clause 5, and Article XII of the party’s constitution, the order declared their immediate suspension, pending a final decision by the State Executive Committee.

During the suspension period, the five members are barred from holding any official position or responsibility within the party.

They are also prohibited from representing the VPP in any forum or public platform and have been instructed to refrain from any actions that could harm the party’s integrity and reputation.

Adelbert Nongrum, a prominent political figure in Meghalaya, has been a vocal leader, particularly in issues concerning indigenous rights and governance.

He previously served as an independent MLA before joining the VPP, a relatively new political party in the state, which has positioned itself as a strong advocate for transparency and accountability in governance.

VPP in total had 4 MLA’s in the 60 member Meghalaya assembly.

The suspension comes at a crucial time for the VPP, which has been gaining traction in Meghalaya’s political landscape as an alternative to traditional parties.