After victory in Meghalaya, VPP refuses alliance with NDA

The Voice of the People Party (VPP), a newcomer in the political arena of Meghalaya, on Thursday declared it has no intention of aligning with the BJP-led NDA, citing its firm commitment to secularism and minority rights.

Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, the leader of VPP, reiterated the party’s dedication to maintaining its principles. “We remain steadfast in our decision to refrain from forming alliances with political parties that hold different beliefs and principles,” he stated.

He emphasized that VPP’s core values include a commitment to secularism and respect for all religions.

Basaiawmoit further elaborated on VPP’s political strategy, indicating their readiness to support the INDIA alliance, a coalition of parties with a shared vision for the country’s future.

“Our commitment to secularism and minority rights aligns well with the principles of the INDIA alliance, and we are prepared to lend our support to this coalition,” he added.

The VPP’s stance comes in the wake of their remarkable performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, which has been a significant milestone for the party.

In the Shillong constituency, VPP candidate Ricky AJ Syngkon achieved a resounding victory, defeating the sitting Member of Parliament and Congress leader Vincent Pala by an impressive margin of 3.7 lakh votes. This victory has highlighted VPP’s growing influence and the electorate’s desire for change.

Meanwhile, the Tura Lok Sabha seat was secured by Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma, indicating a diverse political preference among the voters in Meghalaya.

The VPP’s decision to remain independent and not join forces with the BJP underscores their commitment to their foundational values and the electorate’s trust in their secular and inclusive agenda. As the political landscape of Meghalaya evolves, VPP’s role and influence are poised to grow, reflecting the changing dynamics and aspirations of the state’s populace.