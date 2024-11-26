VP regrets declining standards of decorum in Parliamentary discourse

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Tuesday, expressed concern over what he called ”the declining standards of decorum and discipline” in Parliamentary discourse.

Addressing the ‘Samvidhan Sadan’ on the occasion of Constitution Day, he said, “In contemporaneous times, with decorum and discipline cliff hanging in Parliamentary discourse, this day we need to resolve by reiterating the pristine glory of our Constituent Assembly embellished functioning. Disturbance as a strategy threatens democratic institutions. Time to restore the sanctity of our democratic temples through constructive dialogue, debate, and meaningful discussion to serve our people effectively.”

Stressing the role of division of power among the organs of the state and the need for a structured mechanism to resolve issues among them, Mr Dhankhar said, “Our Constitution ingeniously establishes democracy’s three pillars – the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary – each with a defined role. Democracy is best nurtured with its constitutional institutions being in sync, tandem and togetherness adhering to their jurisdictional area. In functioning of these organs of the state, domain exclusivity is quintessence to making optimal contributions in steering Bharat toward unprecedented heights of prosperity and equity. Evolution of a structured interactive mechanism amongst those at the helm of these institutions would bring greater convergence in serving the nation.”

Referring to the opening words of the Constitution – “We the people of India” – underlining the sovereignty of the people, he said the Constitution’s opening words carry deep meaning, establishing citizens as the ultimate authority, with Parliament serving as their voice.

Emphasising adherence to fundamental duties, the Vice-President said, “Our Constitution assures Fundamental Rights and ordains fundamental duties. These define informed citizenship, reflecting Dr. Ambedkar’s caution that internal conflicts, more than external threats, endanger democracy. Time for us to fully commit to our fundamental duties – protecting national sovereignty, fostering unity, prioritizing national interests, and safeguarding our environment. We must always put our nation first. We need to be on guard as never before. These commitments are crucial for achieving our vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047: a nation that exemplifies progress and inclusion”.

He was of the view that all citizens, particularly Members of Parliament, must amplify the nation’s resonance on the world stage.

Recalling the period of emergency, Mr Dhankhar said, “As guardians of democracy, we bear the sacred duty to honor our citizens’ rights aspirations and ceaselessly pursue their dreams, by making optimal contributions inspired by national welfare and public interest. It is for this reason that June 25 is now set to be celebrated every year reminding us of the emergency –the darkest period when fundamental rights of the citizens were suspended, people was detained without any reason, and civil rights were violated.”