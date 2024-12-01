VP highlights the role of innovation in building a developed India at IIT-Kanpur

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who visited IIT-Kanpur on Sunday, delivered a compelling address on the theme ‘Role of Innovation in the Development of India.’

The event was graced by the presence of Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh; Satish Mahana, Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly; and Rakesh Sachan, Minister for MSME, Khadi, Village Industries, Sericulture, and Textiles, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, Prof Braj Bhushan, Deputy Director, along with faculty members, staff, and students, also attended, making the occasion a convergence of visionaries and learners.

Advertisement

In his address, Vice President Dhankhar underscored the vital role of innovation in shaping India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation. He highlighted IIT Kanpur’s pivotal contributions in fostering innovation and nurturing talent that drives transformative changes worldwide.

Drawing attention to the remarkable achievements of IIT-Kanpur alumni, particularly in global industries such as technology and communications, he emphasized their significant impact in shaping global markets, including Silicon Valley.

Vice President Dhankhar also spoke about India’s progress in infrastructure, global recognition, and technological advancements, urging students to capitalize on these opportunities for their growth and the nation’s prosperity.

He called upon the corporate sector to demonstrate greater commitment to innovation by increasing investments in research and development.

Acknowledging IIT-Kanpur’s leadership in entrepreneurship, particularly through its incubation center that has supported over 400 startups, including many women-led ventures, he emphasized the need for continued support for such initiatives.

Dhankhar outlined a vision for innovation focused on creating smart, scalable, and sustainable solutions addressing real-world challenges while driving long-term impact.

He urged IIT-Kanpur to engage in mission-driven projects, especially those empowering farmers through technological interventions to enhance agricultural productivity and economic value.

By fostering innovation in agriculture, the Vice President envisioned IIT-Kanpur transforming India’s agricultural landscape and improving the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

Governor Anandiben Patel commended IIT Kanpur for its distinguished legacy of technological excellence and societal contributions. She remarked, “Innovation transcends creating new technologies—it involves adapting ideas to address societal needs. Institutions like IIT Kanpur play a key role in driving advancements that benefit everyone. With the right guidance, India’s innovative spirit will lead the nation to self-reliance and development by 2047.”

Prof Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, expressed gratitude for the Vice President’s visit and reiterated the Institute’s commitment to advancing technological excellence for societal benefit.

He remarked, “The Vice President’s theme, ‘The Role of Innovation in the Development of India,’ aligns perfectly with our mission to drive technological progress and societal impact. His insights inspire us to deepen our commitment to fostering innovation for India’s self-reliant and prosperous future.”

The visit highlighted the critical importance of innovation in India’s development journey, inspiring students, faculty, and alumni to contribute toward technological advancements that will propel the nation toward becoming a global leader by 2047.