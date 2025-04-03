On Rajya Sabha Day, Chair Dhankhar calls on members to safeguard sanctity of House

On the occasion of Rajya Sabha Day on Thursday, Vice-President and Chairman of the Upper House Jagdeep Dhankhar exhorted all members to reaffirm their solemn covenant to constructive deliberation, erudite discourse, and collaborative statecraft and remain resolute in safeguarding the sanctity of the august assembly

Addressing the members in the House of Elders, Mr Dhankhar said, ”On this momentous occasion, I exhort all members to reaffirm their solemn covenant to constructive deliberation, erudite discourse, and collaborative statecraft. Let us remain resolute in safeguarding the sanctity of this august assembly and fortifying the democratic foundations of our great nation Bharat.”

The Rajya Sabha was constituted on 3 April 1952 and its first sitting was held on 13 May 1952.

Extending his profound salutations on the auspicious occasion, Mr Dhankhar said, ”The Council of States, our esteemed Rajya Sabha, stands dignified as the House of Elders – the distinguished upper chamber of our parliamentary democracy. As the quintessential edifice of India’s federal architecture, this venerable institution ensures comprehensive representation, equilibrium in governance, and the cultivation of contemplative sagacity.”

He said the Rajya Sabha endures as a distinguished forum where provincial perspectives and specialised expertise converge to enrich the national trajectory.

Mr Dhankhar recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi astutely remarking during the 250th Session that while the Rajya Sabha may be designated as the Second House, it remains unequivocally paramount in its significance. ”The Parliament stands as our polaris – our unwavering North Star –illuminating the path forward during the nation’s most formidable challenges, serving as a beacon of guidance through turbulent times,” he noted.

The gravitas of this institution and the erudition of its distinguished members remain of transcendent importance, he added.

He further said, ”This commemorative occasion beckons us to consecrate ourselves anew to preserving the illustrious traditions that ought to characterize this magnificent institution which, unlike the Lok Sabha, maintains its perennial continuity.”

He requested the members to exemplify consummate conduct through excellence, unwavering devotion, steadfast commitment, profound scholarship, and discourse that stimulates intellectual contemplation and enlightenment. ”This exemplary standard must manifest with immediacy for the citizenry at large, as the Rajya Sabha must serve as the paradigmatic archetype for legislative bodies throughout our republic on the planet,” he stated.