Rajya Sabha committed to promoting rights & well-being of individuals with autism: VP Dhankhar

On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday said that the House of Elders was committed to promoting the rights and well-being of individuals with autism.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, the Chair, Mr Dhankhar, said, “This House reaffirms its commitment to promoting the rights and well-being of individuals with autism. Let us collectively resolve to build a society where individuals with autism are empowered to lead fulfilling lives with dignity and equal opportunities.”

Advertisement

He said, ”Every challenged human resource is a reservoir of talent, and we need to harness it by allowing the concerned to unleash that energy for self-development and societal development.”

Advertisement

World Autism Awareness Day, observed on April 2nd every year, is a global initiative to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and promote inclusivity, understanding, and support for individuals with autism.

The 2025 observance, under the theme “Advancing Neurodiversity and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, highlights the intersection between neurodiversity and global sustainability efforts, showcasing how inclusive policies and practices can drive positive change for autistic individuals worldwide and contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.