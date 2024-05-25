Voting under way for sixth phase, over 25 pc turnout recorded till 11 am

More than 25 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls in 58 constituencies spread across eight States and Union Territories.

According to the voter turnout app of the Election Commission of India (ECI), 25.76 per cent turnout was recorded till 11 am.

West Bengal registered the highest turnout so far with 36.88 per cent, followed by Jharkhand at 27.80 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 27.06 per cent, as per the data.

Delhi recorded 21.69 per cent turnout.

More than 11.13 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and will decide the fates of 889 candidates who are in the fray in the sixth phase. Key candidates from the BJP include Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur, Odisha), former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi) and Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi); while from Congress is Kumari Selja (Sirsa, Haryana), Deepender Singh Hooda (Rohtak, Haryana), JP Agarwal (Chandni Chowk), Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi).

Another prominent candidate is senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) leader Somnath Bharti (New Delhi).

For the voters, arrangements are being made, to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted.

The assured-minimum facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including the elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease.