Violent clashes in Uttarkashi as protests against mosque intensify; 27 injured in police action

The recent protests against a mosque in Shimla and other locations have spread to neighboring Uttarakhand, where local demonstrators turned violent on Thursday, demanding the demolition of a mosque in Uttarkashi.

Protestors threatened to extend their agitation to other parts of the state. In response, police used force to disperse the demonstrators when they attempted to march towards the mosque, located in Gopeshwar, the district headquarters.

The incident resulted in injuries to more than 27 individuals, including police personnel, amid a call for a complete bandh by local traders.

As previously announced, right-wing leaders from Uttarkashi and surrounding areas organized a ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally to press for the dismantling of the allegedly illegal mosque.

The rally drew substantial public support, prompting the district administration to deploy a significant police presence across the hill town.

Barricades were established at strategic locations, including Hanuman Crossing, Singal Tiraha, Bhatwadi Road, and Bhairav Crossing, to control the crowds and redirect traffic.

The situation escalated when protestors, chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ tried to bypass police barricades to reach the mosque.

According to police, the area beyond the barricades was under prohibitory orders and was not part of the route permitted by the district administration.

The crowd was halted at the barricades for nearly three hours. When their demands to speak with District Collector Meharban Singh Bisht and the Superintendent of Police went unheeded, tensions escalated, leading to a violent clash.

During the altercation, demonstrators retaliated against the police’s baton charge, hurling stones at officers and damaging the stalls of nearby traders, heightening tensions in the town.

Following the incident, Uttarkashi District Magistrate and SP eventually met with the protestors. That night, additional security forces were deployed, and Section 144 was enforced in the area to restore order.

Earlier in the day, right-wing leaders, including Devbhumi Raksha Abhiyan President Darshan Bharati, Keshvanand Giri, Rakesh Uttarakhandi, Suraj Dabral, and Jitendra Chauhan, addressed a gathering at Hanuman Crossing.

Police, however, stated that the mosque was neither built on encroached land nor illegal. “The mosque in question has been here for many years and is not on the government land. Nonetheless, we will investigate the protestors’ claims,” said police officer Karan Singh Mangyal.