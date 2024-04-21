Violence in non-BJP-ruled states side effect of appeasement policies: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said violence in non-BJP-ruled states is a side effect of appeasement policies.

Yogi Adityanath attributed the riots that took place on Ram Navami and Holi in West Bengal and other states ruled by parties other than the BJP to their governments’ penchant for playing with the sentiments of the majority society.

Stating that vote bank politics in the name of appeasement has always given rise to such communal tension, he said, “Repeated attacks on Ram Navami processions in West Bengal are a matter of concern which sends out a clear message that these people (the leaders in power) cannot provide security to even peaceful processions. Hence, the people of the country would ask what security they can expect from them for ordinary law-abiding citizens.”

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Yogi said, “Elections are the best opportunity for us to give a message to the so-called secular people and parties. Give them a clear message through your vote if you play with our sentiments and support those who breach our security, then we will respond in the same way in the elections.”

Before leaving for Chhattisgarh on an election tour on Sunday, Yogi said the entire country knows that it was all due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Ram Lalla’s arrival in Ayodhya after 500 years was possible.

“Chhattisgarh is the maternal home of Lord Shri Ram and maternal home of mother Kaushalya. It is said that ‘Chhattisgarh is the best’ because every follower of the Sanatan religion considers it his maternal birthplace. Everyone likes to visit his maternal home. Naturally, the people of Chhattisgarh are as excited as Uttar Pradesh, the entire country, and every follower of the Sanatan religion. Today, I will get an opportunity to communicate with the people of Chhattisgarh and convey the message of Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya to them,” he said.

Yogi further said that the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre is going to be formed again under the leadership of Modi ji with a huge majority. There should be no doubt about this. The lies of the Opposition are also being exposed by the public, he added.