Violence in Ferozabad after Dalit youth dies in jail; Mayawati demands action

Irate mob indulged in arson in Ferozabad on Friday night after a dalit youth died in judicial custody.

According to the incident , Akash, a prisoner who was sent to jail on theft charges, died yesterday after which his family members and supporters created a ruckus. Angry people pelted stones at the police team and burnt a police bike.

Many policemen were injured in stone pelting. Many officers including the CO and City Magistrate had to run away to save their lives.

BSP supremo Mayawati has issued a statement here on Saturday on the death of a prisoner in Firozabad district jail. She has demanded strict action against the guilty policemen.

She said that the people who raised their voice against the police atrocities should be released immediately and the cases registered against them should also be withdrawn.

Mayawati said on social site X that the way a Dalit youth was killed in jail in Firozabad district of UP is very sad. The government should take strict action against the guilty police personnel and also provide full help to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile ,IG Deepak Kumar has said that the matter will be investigated by the District Level Judicial Officer.