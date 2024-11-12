Violence erupts in Manipur’s Imphal West, Jiribam; indefinite curfew imposed

Following a deadly clash that left 11 Kuki militants and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan dead, Manipur’s Imphal West district was rocked by another violent incident on November 11 night, as suspected Kuki militants launched an armed assault in the peripheral areas of Kangchup and Koutruk.

Local media reports said that the assailants reportedly fired indiscriminately into residential zones along the Kangpokpi-Imphal West border, injuring two residents and forcing many others to flee to safer areas. Additionally, militants set fire to homes and shops in Kangchup Chingkhong, exacerbating panic and fear among the local population.

Advertisement

The incident underscores the precarious security situation along Manipur’s border communities, with local residents growing increasingly vulnerable to such sudden escalations in violence

In response, Manipur Police announced increased security measures, including intensified patrols, search operations, and area domination efforts in sensitive zones across hill and valley districts.

Over 109 checkpoints were set up statewide to ensure safer movement, while security convoys protected essential goods transported along NH-37 and NH-2, police stated in X handle.

In Jiribam district, where the previous encounter with Kuki militants unfolded, the Manipur government has imposed an indefinite curfew to curb potential unrest and uphold law and order.

The curfew, enforced immediately, follows an official directive from Jiribam District Magistrate Krishna Kumar, who cited concerns from the Superintendent of Police about risks to public safety and property posed by anti-social activities.

The curfew bans individuals from carrying weapons, including firearms, swords, sticks, and stones, with exemptions granted only to security personnel, essential service providers, and government agencies.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, requires residents seeking to conduct processions for marriages, funerals, or other urgent events to obtain prior approval from the Superintendent of Police. Violators will face legal consequences.

This series of violent incidents reflects heightened tensions in Manipur, highlighting the challenges faced by security forces as they strive to maintain peace amid ongoing conflict between Kuki militants and the state’s security apparatus.