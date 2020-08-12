Violent protests broke out in eastern Bengaluru late on Tuesday night over a “derogatory message’ posted by politician’s relative on social media.

A mob gathered outside Congress legislator Akanda Srinivas Murthy’s house where they shouted slogans against the post and also resorted to arson.

The mob was demanding the arrest of Naveen, who is related to Murthy and rioted in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar.

Murthy, the legislator from Pulikeshi Nagar, posted a video on social media asking the mob to stop the agitation.

“Please don’t resort to violence over the mischievous work of some miscreants,” appealed Murthy.

A large mob was also seen opposite KG Halli police station in the city.

The mob chanted religious slogans even as some members from the same community tried to calm down the mob.

‘Mat karo’, said one of the persons who tried to calm down the mob as many mask wearing protesters came out into the streets wearing masks.

Meanwhile, to control and disperse the mob, policemen in riot gear were deployed and baton-charged protesters who resorted to arson and also overturned the police vehicle.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant visited the riot-hit areas where a heavy police presence has been deployed, an official said on Wednesday.

“Unfortunate incidents have occurred in localities like DJ Halli and KG Halli. Police carried out a baton charge to bring the situation under control,” said a police official adding strict action will be taken against guilty.

State home minister Basavaraj Bommai has also warned of strict action against those who take law into their hands.