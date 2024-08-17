Vinesh Phogat receives champion’s welcome upon return to India

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat was given a rousing welcome as she landed in New Delhi after her participation in the Paris Olympics.

The 29-year-old athlete, who had been the center of attention throughout the Paris Olympic 2024, was recieved at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport by Congress leader Deepender Hooda, fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

Phogat was greeted by tens of hundreds of fans who gathered at Indira Gandhi International Airport to celebrate her return.

“Mhari Chhori, Khara Sona” (our girl is pure gold), read a poster on the back of a car of Vinesh Phogat’s supporters.

Overwhelmed by the show of support, she broke down in tears, finding comfort in the arms of Sakshi Malik.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda, who was present at the airport, also expressed his admiration for Phogat. He shared a video on social media where he is seen offering her ladoos to Phogat.

Earlier, he also presented her with Lord Hanuman’s mace.

“Champion sister Vinesh Phogat, the entire 140 crore Indians consider you a gold medalist. On behalf of all the countrymen, I presented Hanuman ji’s mace, a symbol of victory,” Hooda wrote on ‘X’.

Hooda further added, “Usually, on Raksha Bandhan, a brother gives a gift to his sister, but you have made all of us Indians proud. May you continue to win every battle in your life, this is our collective wish.”

Phogat’s Olympic journey was marked by both triumph and heartbreak. On August 7, just before her historic gold medal bout in the women’s 50kg wrestling category, she was found to be 100 grams overweight, which resulted in her disqualification from the tournament.

Her heartbreaking disqualification, however, could not overshadow her earlier performance in Paris Games, including a stunning victory over four-time world champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the first round, and two more victories that made her the first Indian female wrestler to advance to an Olympic final.

Her appeal for a joint silver was also rejected by CAS.