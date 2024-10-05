Haryana assembly polls: Bhupinder Hooda, son cast their votes in Sanghi village, predict Congress comeback

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and his son Deepender Hooda, cast their votes at a polling booth in their native village, Sanghi, in Rohtak. The Congress candidate from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Bhupinder Hooda expressed confidence his party will return to power, claiming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be ousted.

“Congress aa rahi hain, BJP jaa rahi hain Haryana mein (Congress is coming, BJP is going in Haryana),” he remarked after casting his vote.

Earlier in the day, Deepender Hooda echoed similar sentiments, indicating that the voters were choosing a government that prioritizes the future of Haryana’s youth, farmers, and the poor.

“We have confidence that people are voting to form the government of Congress party in Haryana. Last time they (BJP) said they would cross 75 seats but stopped at 40 seats. Today, I saw in the morning they were saying they will get over 50 seats, so you can imagine the number of seats they will get. This is an election to save the Constitution, the future of Haryana’s youth, farmers, and poor,” said he.

He added that the mood across the state was in Congress’ favor, and questioned the BJP’s discussions regarding the CM face of the Congress.

“In Haryana, the trend is Congress and the scenario is Congress. People have decided for a change and that is the trend you can see visibly across Haryana. How can the BJP say who will be the CM of Congress and also that they are forming govt? I thank the BJP that the main issue of discussion in their party is who will be Congress’ Chief Minister.This means they have accepted that Congress is coming to power and people are going to bless the Congress party.”

Former Haryana chief minister and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala also cast his vote at a polling booth in Sirsa. Leading the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), he expressed optimism about his party’s prospects, asserting that the INLD is poised to make a political comeback in Haryana.

“INLD will form the government in Haryana and Aditya Chautala (INLD candidate from Dabwali constituency) will win from here with a good margin,” Chautala told reporters outside the polling station.