Vinesh Phogat is champion and India’s pride: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, hailed Vinesh Phogat as a winner, a champion and India’s pride as the celebrated female wrestler missed out on a medal following her disqualification from the wrestling championship finals at the Paris Olympics on the grounds of being 100-gram overweight.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on his official social media account X: “Vinesh Phogatji, you are a winner, a champion and India’s pride. Please don’t feel disheartened…..your exceptional performance in the Paris Olympics 2024 has brought great honor to Mother India on the global stage.”

He added: “I am fully confident that you will bounce back to the field even stronger than before. The whole nation is with you.”