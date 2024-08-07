Logo

Logo

# India

Vinesh Phogat is champion and India’s pride: UP CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on his official social media account X: “Vinesh Phogatji, you are a winner, a champion and India’s pride. Please don’t feel disheartened…..your exceptional performance in the Paris Olympics 2024 has brought great honor to Mother India on the global stage.”

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | August 7, 2024 6:02 pm

Vinesh Phogat is champion and India’s pride: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, hailed Vinesh Phogat as a winner, a champion and India’s pride as the celebrated female wrestler missed out on a medal following her disqualification from the wrestling championship finals at the Paris Olympics on the grounds of being 100-gram overweight.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on his official social media account X: “Vinesh Phogatji, you are a winner, a champion and India’s pride. Please don’t feel disheartened…..your exceptional performance in the Paris Olympics 2024 has brought great honor to Mother India on the global stage.”
He added: “I am fully confident that you will bounce back to the field even stronger than before. The whole nation is with you.”

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Nishad community representatives meet CM in Ayodhya

Representatives of the Nishad community met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning in Ayodhya and expressed their satisfaction with the actions taken by his government in response to the gangrape case in Bhadarsa town.