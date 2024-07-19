Anurag Thakur accuses Congress of increasing debt burden on Himachal Pradesh

Former Union minister and MP from Hamirpur Anurag Singh Thakur slammed the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh accusing it of increasing the debt burden on the state.

Thakur was in Himachal Pradesh on Friday to attend a meeting of the State BJP Working Committee in Una and participated in the discussion on issues related to the organisation.

During the meeting, the political proposal of the BJP was also approved.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP MP said, “The 16-month tenure of Congress has been full of anarchy, arrogance and injustice. Instead of the public, this government has become a government of friends where the interest of friends is paramount, and not that of the public. The Congress government took a loan of 25,000 crore in just 1.5 years and increased the debt burden on the state to 95,000 crore.”

He said the Congress government has given nothing to the state but has discontinued institutions and services being given to the people. “Be it health institutions, education centers, uniforms being given to children studying in government schools, or the facilities being given to laborers. They have worked to close everything,” he added.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh’s government, he said his government has not fulfilled even a single election promise.

“The women of Himachal are still waiting for their Rs 1,500 per month. The farmers are still waiting for the purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg and milk at Rs 100 per litre. The youth are waiting for 5 lakh jobs. The families are waiting for 300 units of free electricity. Congress leaders are silent on these promises and are busy spreading new illusions,” he claimed.