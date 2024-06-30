Centre slams Oppn for Parliament ruckus over NEET-UG row, ‘Elected to hold discussions’, says govt

As the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha enters its second week on Monday, the Centre has slammed the Opposition for allegedly creating ruckus and not allowing the House to function over the alleged scam in the NEET-UG paper leak.

Speaking on the Opposition’s protest over the issue in Parliament, former Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Sunday urged the Congress to participate in the discussions.

“The public has elected the opposition to hold discussions but they create ruckus in Parliament…They (Congress) should participate in the discussions rather than running away from it,” Thakur said.

Advertisement

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also defended the government over the NEET row and said that action was being taken and people were being arrested.

“We are not silent. We are taking action and the people are being arrested… Congress only talks, however, we do the work…,” Prasad said, adding “They haven’t apologised even after 50 years of Emergency imposed in India.”

The first week of the 18th Lok Sabha saw strong protests from the Opposition over the alleged NEET-UG examination paper leak.

The Opposition demanded a debate on NEET-UG row and is likely to persist with the demand in the second week as well.

The BJP is set to initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address led by BJP Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur.

The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president’s address, which will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha has been allotted 21 hours for the discussion and the prime minister is likely to reply on Wednesday.