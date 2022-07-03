Villagers overpower two most wanted terrorists of LeT

Displaying exemplary bravery, residents of village Tukson Dhok in the Reasi district of Jammu on Sunday overpowered two most wanted categorized terrorists of Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) and handed them over to police.

One of these terrorists, Talib Hussain, LeT commander of Peer Panjal area, at the behest of his Pakistani handlers was trying to revive terrorism in the Rajouri and Poonch districts that are along the Line of Control (LOC).

Additional DGP (Jammu Range) Mukesh Singh said the most wanted terrorists of LeT had reached that area to take shelter after continuous pressure from Police and Army.

They have been identified as Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama. Two AK rifles, 7 grenades, a pistol, and a huge quantity of ammunition were recovered from their possession.

It is worth mentioning that claiming to be shepherds, the two terrorists last night sought shelter in a house. However, the house owner, who was also a Muslim, got suspicious and informed the police about the matter and got them arrested.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has announced a cash award of Rs.5 lakhs for the villagers for the “gallant act against terrorists and terrorism”. He tweeted; “I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by common man shows the end of terrorism is not far away”.

DGP Dilbag Singh also announced a reward of Rs.2 lakh for the villagers who overpowered the terrorists.

It is pertinent to mention that Rajouri police had very recently recovered a large number of IEDs and busted a module of LeT that was responsible for serial blasts in the border town of Kotranka and Budhal.

Two terrorists of LeT were arrested and Talib Hussain was declared an absconder and a reward was announced to him. Talib Hussain was in constant touch with LeT terrorist

Qasim is based in Pakistan and was involved in at least 3 cases of IED blasts in Rajouri district besides civilian killings and grenade blasts.

During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that both terrorists were also in touch with a Pakistani LeT handler Salman. A controversy broke out as soon as the news of the arrest of Talib Hussain came out this morning.

His photos with the J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and other leaders of the party appeared on social media.

A letter dated 09/05/2022 issued by Sheikh Bashir, J&K President of BJP Minority Morcha, appointing Talib Hussain in charge of IT & Social Media cell of the Morcha for Jammu province has also appeared on social media.

However, BJP’s chief spokesman Sunil Sethi said that the documents on social media were fake and Talib Hussain was not even a primary member of BJP.

However, talking about the terrorist’s photos with J;K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, he said anyone was free to walk into the party office and he might have also come and taken the pictures.